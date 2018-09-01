Capitol Watch: Pot ‘listening sessions,’ Biden backs Cuomo

In New York state government news, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced 15 so-called "listening sessions" to gather public input on proposals to legalize recreational marijuana.
The 15 sessions will be held around the state beginning with one Thursday in Albany. State officials say public comments at the sessions will be taken into account as proposals to legalize pot are drafted. Lawmakers expect to consider the issue after they reconvene in January.
Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden is backing Cuomo over former "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon in the Sept. 13 Democratic primary. Biden, a longtime Cuomo ally, announced his formal support in a Cuomo campaign ad released the day before Cuomo debated Nixon.
