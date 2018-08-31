Joe Biden remembers ‘brother’ John McCain at Arizona memorial service

Sen. Lindsey Graham delivers a tribute on the Senate Floor to Senator John McCain: "He failed a lot, but he never quit. And the reason we're talking about him today and the reason I'm crying is because he was successful in spite of his failures."
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy talks Aug. 22, 2018, about Paul Manafort's convictions, Michael Cohen's guilty pleas and the Mueller investigation. McCarthy was in Boise visiting Idaho GOP House nominee Russ Fulcher.
Former Trump adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman released multiple secret recordings. Some say the recordings are a serious breach of ethics and security, but did Manigault Newman break the law? One former federal prosecutor weighs in.
Senator Robert Menendez sparred with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who took exception to a question about whether President Trump talked to him about his meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.
"Just remember, what you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening," President Donald Trump told a crowd of about 4,000 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention Tuesday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
A day after President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump is going back on comments he made during their joint press conference regarding Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.