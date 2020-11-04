Who will control the US Senate? Several races are too close to call

Democratic hopes of taking control of the U.S. Senate appear to be fading, but several races remain too close to call on Wednesday, election results show.

Counting seats not up for election, Republicans now hold 47 seats and Democrats 45, according to the Associated Press.

Fifty-one seats are required for a majority. In case of a tie, the vice president casts the deciding vote, but the presidential race also remains undecided.

Before Election Day, the GOP held a 53-47 majority, with two independents caucusing with Democrats.

Democrats picked up two seats Tuesday, electing John Hickenlooper of Colorado and Mark Kelly of Arizona over the Republican incumbents in those states.

But Republicans picked up one seat, with Tommy Tuberville defeating the incumbent Democrat in Alabama.

And Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky cruised to victory in what some Democrats had hoped to be close races.

Four U.S. Senate races remain too close to call Wednesday morning, and a runoff election will be held in Georgia, where no candidate got 50% of the vote.

In Maine, GOP incumbent Susan Collins holds a slight lead over Democrat Sara Gideon.

In Michigan, GOP incumbent John James holds a slight lead over Democrat Gary Peters.

In North Carolina, GOP incumbent Thom Tillis holds a slight lead over Democrat Cal Cunningham.

In Alaska, GOP incumbent Dan Sullivan holds a strong lead over Democrat Al Gross, but with less than half of the votes reported.

In Georgia, Democrat Raphael Warnock will face incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler in a runoff election.

Democrats would have to win four of those five seats to seize control of the Senate — or three if Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump, allowing Kamala Harris to break Senate ties as vice president, NPR reported.