Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican with QAnon ties, elected to Congress

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican with a history of supporting the conspiracy theory QAnon, is heading to Congress.

After Democratic challenger Kevin Van Ausdal dropped out of the race in September due to an ongoing divorce, and because Democrats couldn’t put forth another candidate under state law, the path to victory was cleared for Greene, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported.

Previous comments by Greene, including a statement that Black people are “slaves to the Democratic party,” drew criticism from fellow Republicans — as did her support in the past for QAnon, Politico reported.

QAnon conspiracy theorists believe that President Donald Trump is fighting against secret, Satanic, deep state forces running a vast child sex trafficking operation, and that Trump is a ‘savior,’ the Associated Press reported. Despite their desire for secrecy, an individual called “Q” is revealing these supposed activities to the world, the theory claims.

Greene once said “Q is a patriot” and that the theories were worth listening to and otherwise showed support for the theories multiple times, outlets report.

“The comments made by Ms. Greene are disgusting and don’t reflect the values of equality and decency that make our country great,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La, told Politico in June.

More recently, Greene has distanced herself from QAnon, telling Fox News in August that her past support doesn’t represent her current views.

“But I don’t expect a lot of the left-leaning media to change their stance,” she told the outlet. “I think they’re going to continue to attack me because they actually do see me as someone who’s unapologetically conservative. And I won’t back down on my beliefs and my values.”

In September, Greene drew criticism again after posting a doctored picture of her with a rifle standing next to progressive Democratic Reps. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, Forbes reported. A caption read “strong conservative Christians” must “go on the offense against these socialists who want to rip our country apart.”

Despite rebuke from members of her own party, Trump has expressed strong support for Greene, calling her a “future Republican star.”

