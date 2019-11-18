Voting in the Boise runoff race begins today. What you need to know to vote

Boise is about to vote all over again. What does that mean? What’s changing? And when can you go to your polling place?

Here’s everything you need to know to vote intelligently (again) in the Boise election.

Why is there a second election?

Boise is having a runoff mayoral election because of the seven candidates who ran for mayor this year, no one got a majority, defined as 50% plus one. City code requires the mayor to be elected by a majority, so the top two vote-getters are going head to head.

City Council President Lauren McLean took 45.7% of the vote in the Nov. 5 election, and Mayor David Bieter took 30.3%.

There have been a few runoffs in Boise, but this will be the first in several decades. Boise’s requirement for runoffs was put into place in 2003 by Republicans on Boise City Council. Mayoral and City Council races are nonpartisan in the city, but the mayoral election that year saw Republicans Chuck Winder and Vaughn Killeen run against Bieter, then a Democratic state legislator.

Members of the council, which was at that point primarily GOP-led, were worried that Killeen and Winder would split the vote, leading Bieter to a victory with a plurality (but not a majority) of votes. The council changed the city code before the election to require a runoff if no candidate won a majority. Bieter ended up winning 52% of the vote that time, avoiding a runoff.

What is my ballot going to look like?

Your ballot will have the standard instructions on it but only the one question on the mayoral race. If you want to see the ballot before voting, go to the Ada County elections website.

Do I need to register? How?

If you voted in November’s election, you’re set, even if you did same-day registration.

Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane said that the county is bringing in temporary employees to make sure everyone who registered by November’s election is in the poll books for December’s election.

If you didn’t vote and are not already registered, you can still vote if you go to your polling place and provide:

A photo identification (state issued ID, tribal card, U.S. passport or current student ID)

A state ID number or the last four digits of your social security number

Proof of residency (vehicle registration, current utility bill, bank statement, etc.)

You’ll need to register if you’re new to the area or if your address has changed since you last voted. For future elections, you can register to vote online any time. You’ll be offered the option to affiliate with a political party.

There are many places where a resident may have a Boise address but not be a city resident. Only city residents can vote. McGrane encourages people to check their addresses on the Ada County elections website to avoid any confusion.

Can I vote early? What about absentee?

You can vote early at Boise City Hall and at the Ada County Elections Office at 400 Benjamin Lane in Boise (the office shares a parking lot with the driver license office). You can vote early at either location from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18 to Friday, Nov. 22 and Monday, Nov. 25 to Friday, Nov. 29. The only exception is Nov. 28, when both offices will be closed due to Thanksgiving. The mobile voting trailer will not be traveling for the runoff.

If you want to vote by mail, also known as absentee voting, request your ballot by 5 p.m. on Nov. 22. If you voted absentee in the November election, the county is sending you another absentee ballot automatically. You return those ballots via mail or in person to the elections office.

Where do I go to vote? What do I need to bring?

You should be able to go to your normal polling place, the same one you voted at in November. If you’ve forgotten or you’re not sure, look it up on the Ada County elections website.

If you’re already registered to vote, bring an ID such as a driver’s license, state ID card, tribal card, U.S. passport or student ID. If you don’t, you’ll still be able to sign a “personal identification affidavit.”

You have a right to ask for help from poll workers or to bring someone with you to help you vote. Poll workers can read you your ballot and help you mark your selection.

Where can I learn more about the candidates?

The Statesman has reported extensively on the election. You can see our reporting, including anything new since the November election by typing “IdahoStatesman.com/Election” (no s on the end) in your browser’s search/address bar. That will take you to a page where you can check out our coverage on campaigns and elections.

You can read the candidates talk about issues in their own words in our mayoral Voter Guide, available online. You can also check out profiles on both Bieter and McLean from October.