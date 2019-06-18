Dem-affiliated group wants to know if McConnell’s state got a sweetheart deal

Senator Mitch McConnell: ‘Fear not, your country’s in great shape’ United States Senator Mitch McConnell spent an hour Tuesday morning speaking to a group of community leaders and citizens at the Community Arts Center in Danville, Ky. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK United States Senator Mitch McConnell spent an hour Tuesday morning speaking to a group of community leaders and citizens at the Community Arts Center in Danville, Ky.

A Democratic-affiliated group is asking the Department of Transportation’s inspector general to open an inquiry into whether Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao gave preferential treatment and steered millions of federal transportation dollars to the home state of her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The request was lodged Tuesday by American Democracy Legal Fund, an arm of the liberal super PAC, American Bridge. It says Chao’s actions appear to be a “flagrant misuse of her official position” and may violate federal ethics rules that govern conflicts of interest.

The complaint comes a week after Politico reported that Chao had designated a special liaison in her office to handle Kentucky transportation projects.

Using emails between Chao and McConnell’s office obtained under a Freedom of Information request filed by American Oversight, a watchdog group formed after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Politico reported that a Chao staffer wrote to McConnell’s office in 2017 noting it should “feel free to contact me directly .. so we can monitor or follow up as necessary.”





Federal records show that Kentucky has secured nearly $80 million in federal transportation grants during Chao’s tenure. McConnell last week brushed off the perception that he got special treatment.

“I was complaining to her just last night, 169 projects and Kentucky got only five,” he told reporters, referring to Chao and the 169 transportation grants that DOT told Politico were awarded during Chao’s tenure. “I hope we’ll do a lot better next year.”

The Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The letter to Inspector General Calvin Scovel notes that other states do not appear to have special intermediaries and suggests that Chao’s “use of a liaison to advance Kentucky infrastructure projects was for the benefit of her husband’s political career.” It notes that days before he launched his 2020 reelection campaign, McConnell visited one of the grant sites.

McConnell does not yet have a Democratic challenger, but is a top target for national Democrats who believe his lackluster poll numbers in Kentucky make him vulnerable.

The letter alleges that federal ethics regulations prohibit a federal employee from using public office for private gain or for the gain of relatives.

“By providing special resources to her husband’s office and paving the way for millions of taxpayer dollars to be funneled into politically favorable projects, Secretary Chao appears to have misused the duties of her office and brazenly exploited a conflict of interest for personal gain,” the letter states.

The letter also accuses Chao of a “pattern of ethical violations,” citing recent scrutiny of the Trump Cabinet official, including a New York Times article about her interactions with her family and its shipping company, which does extensive business in China.

It also cites a Wall Street Journal story that noted Chao had retained shares in a company that manufactures highway construction materials, despite a pledge to sell the stock.

Chao sold the stock last week, even as she and a DOT ethics official noted that she had been told that holding the stocks “did not create a conflict of interest.”