Barrier, not wall, is okay, says House’s top Republican

By David Lightman

January 29, 2019 10:15 AM

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., center, speaks accompanied by House Republican Conference chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., left, and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of La., during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 in Washington.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., center, speaks accompanied by House Republican Conference chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., left, and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of La., during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 in Washington. Alex Brandon AP Photo
Washington

“It doesn’t have to be a wall,” the House’s top Republican said Tuesday on the eve of talks to resolve the border security dispute that paralyzed Washington for weeks.

“Physical barriers would be fine,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told McClatchy and other reporters Tuesday.

“What a barrier does is still the same thing,” the California Republican said. “It’s a 30 foot steel slat. That’s a barrier. To me it’s not a different interpretation.”

McCarthy’s view appears to echo that of President Donald Trump, who has also said in recent days that barriers were acceptable. Members of Congress from both parties are scheduled Wednesday afternoon to hold their first meeting to resolve differences on border security policy.

They face a Feb. 15 deadline. While President Donald Trump has re-emphasized in recent days he wants a U.S.-Mexico border wall, he has also hinted he would settle for strong barriers.

Asked if his use of the word “barrier” instead of “wall” was a change in position, McCarthy said, “No, it’s the same thing to me.”

Trump told reporters on Jan. 4 that he could officially declare a national emergency to build a border wall but wants to try to negotiate a border wall with Congress.

He said he had spoken to Trump about the language.

“Even inside as you watched his press (conference), he said call it a barrier, call it a wall, I don’t care what you call it,” McCarthy said. “He has said that numerous times. To him it means the same thing.”

When Trump announced Friday that the 35-day partial government shutdown was ending, he said, “We really have no choice but to build a powerful wall or steel barrier.”

He appeared to be moving towards the position McCarthy offered Tuesday.

“We do not need 2,000 miles of concrete wall from sea to shining sea. We never did” Trump said.

“We never did. We never proposed that. We never wanted that, because we have barriers at the border where natural structures are as good as anything that we can build,” he said.

