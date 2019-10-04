‘Tramps’ were prevalent in Idaho in 19th century, and they often got a rough welcome

Mike Wray documents a “King of Tramps” mark from 1953. “Mark of the Tramp,” an exhibit by the Historic Graffiti Society, is currently on display in Potlatch.

Long before the Great Depression of the 1930s put tens of thousands who were out of work on the road, there were “tramps” or “hobos” who visited Idaho and kept local police busy.

“Boise was visited by a detachment of tramps on Tuesday,” reported the Statesman in October 1889. “City Marshal Nicholson, who keeps a sharp eye for strangers of this class, soon sized them up and awaited results. Not one of them made an effort to get work, but showed a good deal of enterprise in striking passers-by for dimes and quarters. Yesterday morning ‘Old Nick’ succeeded in getting four of them into line, when he marched them to the Boise bridge and across the bridge to the other side of the river, where they were dismissed with the injunction to give Boise a wide berth hereafter.”

Two days later, “Tramps were escorted to the edge of town and given the freedom of the sagebrush plain.” Three others convicted of disorderly conduct and drunkenness were put on the chain gang working on Boise streets.

In July 1890, “Three tramps created a small wave of excitement about 7 o’clock last evening, near the court house square. They had been ‘panhandling’ their way in Boise for a short time, so Marshal Nicholson concluded it was time to take them in. They decided not to be taken by one man, and started on the run. Jailor Chapman rendered assistance, and the entire gang of them were finally landed in the city jug, but not until the Marshal had clubbed one into insensibility. They were hauled to the city refrigerator in Thomas Lake’s job wagon.”

“Tramp, Tramp, Tramp,” was the Statesman’s headline on Aug. 17, 1890. “An organized gang of the order of trampdom seems to have visited Boise and started to run the town. Their intentions, however are being nipped in the bud by Marshal Nicholson and Deputy Haas. Three arrests for vagrancy and begging were made last night, and Mr. Nicholson ran two very impudent specimens out of town. If it were not for the watchfulness of these officers, these ugly specimens of humanity would have their own way. It was stated last night on good authority that there was an organized band of perhaps twenty-five camped in a grove near the city. The marshal will take a posse today and clean out this nest and send them so far out of town that to walk back would be painful.

“Louis Waddell says he will starve before he will work. Louis is a tramp, and a lazier one probably never visited this city. He was given five days yesterday by the police magistrate for vagrancy and when he was placed on the chain gang he refused flat footed to work. He said he never had worked and he feared if he commenced at this late date it would prove a severe shock to his nervous system. The officer in charge told him he would either work or be placed on a bread and water diet, principally water. ‘All right,’ said Waddell, ‘you can starve me but I won’t work.’”

When released five days later he had been given nothing but bread and water.

Many of the homeless who visited Boise in 1893 and 1894 were victims of a national recession and would have worked gladly if given the chance. The Payette Independent reflected the attitude of many: “There is no charity in feeding tramps at the back door of Payette homes while men are scouring the streets in quest of laborers. Our advice is to let the average box car tourist work for what he eats, and let him work before he eats.”