Idaho News

Northern Idaho community college president terminated

The Associated Press

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho

The board of trustees of a northern Idaho community college has fired the school’s president in what one board member who opposed the move called 100% retaliation.

The board with a 3-2 vote Wednesday fired Rick MacLennan, ending his five-year term. Board Chair Todd Banducci and two other board members didn’t explain their votes to fire MacLennan.

The Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities is investigating whether the college is still eligible for accreditation following complaints against Banducci for unprofessional behavior.

Board member Christie Wood said the firing was in retaliation for the complaints.

“(MacLennan)’s done nothing wrong here, this is 100% retaliation against an excellent president,” Wood said.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Trustee Banducci, you have bullied me for a long time, and you are doing it again,” MacLennan said during the meeting.

Lita Burns, vice president of instruction, was named as acting president.

“The fact that there are personality differences is not a reason to dismiss the president,” said board member Ken Howard, who backed MacLennan.

MacLennan will be paid 12 months salary and benefits. His annual salary is about $223,000.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

King County workers get more time for COVID-19 vaccine

September 24, 2021 2:04 AM

Idaho News

Girl in custody after having gun at Idaho middle school

September 24, 2021 1:45 AM

Health & Medicine

Oregon school board won’t fire teacher refusing to wear mask

September 24, 2021 1:45 AM

Idaho News

4th murder hornet nest destroyed in northwestern Washington

September 24, 2021 1:45 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service