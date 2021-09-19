Idaho News

Plane tips backward during unloading in Idaho

The Associated Press

LEWISTON, Idaho

A United Airlines plane tipped backward while being unloaded in Idaho, with passengers including part of the University of Southern California football team still on board.

United representatives said in a statement that the plane tipped — so that it's nose was pointing in the air — due to a weight shift during unloading in Lewiston on Friday, KREM reported.

The plane was later levelled and the remaining passengers unloaded.

No injuries were reported.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Crews work to restore power after weekend storms

September 19, 2021 11:20 PM

Idaho News

Vandalism at Sikh temple investigated as possible hate crime

September 19, 2021 11:20 PM

Health & Medicine

Principal of SW Idaho charter school dies due to COVID-19

September 19, 2021 11:03 AM

Idaho News

Oregon tree experts expect delayed mortality due to drought

September 19, 2021 9:18 AM

Idaho News

Oregon expands wolf kill due to threat to livestock

September 18, 2021 4:45 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service