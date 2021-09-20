Person drowns after drift boat hits rock, ejects floaters

A person has drowned in eastern Idaho after a drift boat carrying a group down the Henry's Fork River hit a rock, ejecting all the occupants.

Authorities in Fremont County said the accident happened between Warm River and Ashton on Saturday afternoon.

Rescuers had to scale a rock cliff to get to the scene. The victim was taken down the river and then by ambulance to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

None of the drift boat's occupants was wearing life vests.