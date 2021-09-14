Man dies, 4 students injured after school bus collision

A man died and at least four students were hospitalized after a school bus and pickup truck collided in eastern Idaho on Monday morning.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said the collision happened around 8 a.m. when the driver of a pickup truck failed to yield at a stop sign and the bus was unable to avoid the collision. The crash caused the bus to overturn on its side in a field, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the pickup truck was found dead at the scene, and four students were taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The bus was carrying more than 40 students from Rocky Mountain Middle School and Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls. The children were assessed by medical staff at the crash site and some had minor injuries. By 10:30 a.m., all of the students had been released to their parents.

“We are grateful for the cooperation and support of our parents in helping to respond to this situation this morning,” District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said in a prepared statement. “While our transportation department has a very safe driving record, accidents can occur. We encourage our community to always drive carefully and to be especially mindful of our school buses.”

The name of the truck driver was not released while law enforcement officials worked to notify family members.

The collision remains under investigation.