Idaho News

Idaho man arrested after hit-and-run, pursuit in Utah city

The Associated Press

BOUNTIFUL, Utah

Police in Utah say an Idaho man was arrested Sunday after he rammed a police car with his truck and tried to hit two other police vehicles while fleeing a hit-and-run crash.

Fifty-one-year-old Cory Adams of Shoshone was arrested by police and SWAT officers in a cul-de-sac in Bountiful, Utah, about 11 miles (18 kilometers) miles north of Salt Lake City, KUTV reported.

Adams was being held in Davis County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault, fleeing, reckless driving, three counts of leaving the scene of a crash and disorderly conduct.

Bountiful police said officers responding to reports of a truck driving recklessly spotted the driver trying to hit one vehicle, striking another and fleeing the scene at about 2:30 a.m. Officers tried to pull the truck over about a mile away when the driver hit another vehicle, rammed a police car and drove off.

Police said the driver tried to hit two more police cars before entering a cul-de-sac, where he initially refused to surrender to police and members of the South Davis Metro SWAT team. He eventually was taken into custody.

Authorities were investigating the incident.

