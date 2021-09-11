Idaho News

Train hits truck in north Bannock County, no injuries

The Associated Press

POCATELLO, Idaho

Tyhee Road between U.S. Highway 91 and Hiline Road in north Bannock County was closed Friday afternoon after a train struck a truck pulling an empty trailer, Idaho State Police said.

No one was injured during the accident, but the train, which was headed north, split the trailer in half, state police said.

The driver of the truck, a 22-year-old Blackfoot man, was cited for failure to yield, state police said. The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office assisted state police in the investigation, the Idaho State Journal reported.

State police said the accident occurred at 1:38 p.m., blocking both train travel on the tracks and vehicle travel on Tyhee Road while emergency personnel investigated the crash. The scene was cleared at about 3 p.m.

