Northern Idaho man charged with murder in girlfriend’s death

A northern Idaho man has been charged with murder after investigators found his longtime partner dead of a gunshot wound inside her home.

John D. Dalton Jr., 55, of Spirit Lake, is being held on $1 million bond on the first-degree murder charge.

Spirit Lake Police officers went to Tina Swor's home on Monday evening at the request of her friends and family, who said they hadn't heard from the 56-year-old for several days. They found Swor's body inside, with a close-range gunshot wound to the head. Prosecutors said she likely died Saturday night.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said an investigation determined there was foul play, and Swor's longtime boyfriend was named a person of interest in the case.

He was arrested Wednesday evening in St. Maries.

In court on Thursday, prosecutors argued for a high bond, citing the “vicious nature” of the alleged offense and Dalton's criminal record, which included a misdemeanor domestic battery charge that was later amended to disturbing the peace as part of a plea deal last year.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Dalton, and he has not yet had an opportunity to enter a plea.

