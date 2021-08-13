Wildfire forces evacuation of small north-central Idaho town

Residents of Lenore were evacuated as a rapidly growing wildfire pushed toward the small north-central Idaho town late Wednesday afternoon.

The Lewiston Tribune reports the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office told some residents to evacuate immediately and others to prepare to evacuate as the fire, estimated Thursday morning at just under 2 square miles (5.18 square kilometers), was pushed by wind toward the town.

The fire burning on agricultural land in Bedrock Creek Canyon had destroyed 35 structures by Thursday morning according to the National Interagency Fire Center's morning report, but it wasn't immediately known if those were primarily outbuildings like sheds or other structures.

Nick Woods, spokesman for the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, said several deputies went to the town on Wednesday to urge residents to evacuate. Several roads around the area were also closed, as well as the Lenore bridge which spans the Clearwater River.

Scott Phillips, policy and communications chief for the Idaho Department of Lands, said people are being asked to not fly drones over the area to get a “bird’s eye view.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“This is super important,” Phillips said. “When drones are flying (firefighting) aircraft cannot take to the air, and that puts lives and property at risk.”

On Thursday morning, 10 engines and 2 helicopters were attacking the fire.