Young Idaho girl dies after rock crashes through windshield

Authorities in eastern Idaho say a 10-year-old girl died after a rock crashed through the windshield of the car she was riding in.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office said Kambrie Horsley was in the passenger seat of the vehicle driven by her father Brad Horsley on Monday when a 4-inch rock struck her in the head, the Idaho State Journal reported. The rock was dislodged from the roadway by a semi truck driving along the same road.

Brad Horsley, who is also the Oneida County coroner, drove his injured daughter to a nearby hospital, and from there the girl was airlifted to a children's hospital in Salt Lake City. She was pronounced dead later that day.

The sheriff's office said the incident was a tragic accident with no wrongdoing involved.