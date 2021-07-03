Silver Creek Preserve closed to fishing due to heat

The Nature Conservancy has closed its Silver Creek Preserve in central Idaho to fishing due to low water levels and extreme heat.

The Idaho Mountain Express reports that the group announced the closure on Thursday evening that took effect late Friday. The preserve is one of the most popular trout fishing destinations in the region.

The Nature Conservancy said water temperatures recently hit 73 degrees. Warm water means less dissolved oxygen for fish.

“These precautions are necessary for the health of the fishery to reduce stress on fish at a time when they are experiencing prolonged periods of stressful conditions,” the group said in its announcement.

Temperatures in the area are expected to be in the mid-90s for at least the next 10 days. There is no estimate for when fishing might be allowed again.

“I wish I had one,” said Nature Conservancy spokeswoman Claire Cornell. “It’s unfortunate, but it’s a perfect storm of conditions.”