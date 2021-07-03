Idaho News

Silver Creek Preserve closed to fishing due to heat

The Associated Press

KETCHUM, Idaho

The Nature Conservancy has closed its Silver Creek Preserve in central Idaho to fishing due to low water levels and extreme heat.

The Idaho Mountain Express reports that the group announced the closure on Thursday evening that took effect late Friday. The preserve is one of the most popular trout fishing destinations in the region.

The Nature Conservancy said water temperatures recently hit 73 degrees. Warm water means less dissolved oxygen for fish.

“These precautions are necessary for the health of the fishery to reduce stress on fish at a time when they are experiencing prolonged periods of stressful conditions,” the group said in its announcement.

Temperatures in the area are expected to be in the mid-90s for at least the next 10 days. There is no estimate for when fishing might be allowed again.

“I wish I had one,” said Nature Conservancy spokeswoman Claire Cornell. “It’s unfortunate, but it’s a perfect storm of conditions.”

  Comments  

Idaho News

Man jailed for running on Yellowstone’s Old Faithful geyser

July 03, 2021 11:54 AM

Idaho News

Oregon gov. invokes Emergency Conflagration Act for wildfire

July 03, 2021 11:52 AM

Business

Ruling goes against US sheep experimental station in Idaho

July 03, 2021 11:52 AM

Business

Sockeye salmon facing hot water will be trapped, trucked

July 03, 2021 10:05 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service