Authorities capture dangerous fugitive in Pocatello

A dangerous fugitive was captured after a weekend shootout with U.S. Marshals left one suspect dead in Pocatello, Idaho.

Bingham County sheriff’s deputies apprehended Richard “Rocky” Iverson, 43, of Blackfoot, around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, authorities said. He was arrested without incident at a home near Moreland, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police launched the most intense manhunt in Pocatello history after a Saturday night shootout behind City Hall that left one suspect dead and a dangerous armed fugitive on the loose, the Idaho State Journal reported.

One of the suspects died at the scene after being shot by one of the Marshals, officials said. His name was not released. No U.S. Marshals were wounded during the shootout, authorities said.

The other suspect in the shooting was Iverson, an armed and extremely dangerous fugitive who the U.S. Marshals were attempting to capture on Saturday night. Pocatello police issued a citywide warning to the public to be on the lookout for him.

Saturday night’s shooting began when U.S. Marshals spotted a pickup truck occupied by Iverson and the other suspect in Pocatello. When the Marshals attempted to stop the vehicle a high-speed chase ensued. The pursuit ended around 10:10 p.m. with the pickup truck crashing into the fence of the Pocatello Police Department’s parking lot behind City Hall.

Iverson fled the scene on foot while the other suspect opened fire on the U.S. Marshals, police said. A U.S. Marshal returned fire and fatally shot the suspect, officials said.

Prior to Saturday night’s shooting, the U.S. Marshals Service was conducting a manhunt for Iverson after an arrest warrant had been issued accusing him of five counts of lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16.