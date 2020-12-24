Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Idaho News

Child, grandparents stranded in national forest rescued

The Associated Press

NORTH BEND, Ore.

Authorities have found a 4-year-old girl and her grandparents who became stranded while looking for a Christmas tree in the Willamette National Forest in Oregon.

The Coast Guard said the child and her grandparents were found Wednesday after venturing into the forest on Monday.

The girl’s mother reported them missing on Tuesday when she went to the grandparents’ home in Eugene and found no sign of the group.

Investigators picked up cellphone signals indicating they were last in the area of Fall Creek and a Coast Guard helicopter crew began searching early Wednesday. After several hours, the crew spotted their vehicle, which the Coast Guard said was more easily seen because a blue tarp had been covering it. The aircrew notified search and rescue teams on the ground, who found the family unharmed.

“After getting the family into a warm place with some food and water, we learned that their car got stuck in an area with downed trees and snow," the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said later Wednesday on Facebook. “Thankfully, they had a blanket, some water, a tarp and snacks in the car, and were all wearing warm clothing.”

  Comments  

Health & Medicine

Editorial Roundup: Idaho

December 24, 2020 5:45 AM

Business

Governor: Idaho in a race to get residents vaccinated

December 23, 2020 3:31 AM

Health & Medicine

Husband, wife of over 48 years die from virus within 5 days

December 23, 2020 3:31 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service