Police: Driver shot after hitting officer with vehicle

The Associated Press

MERIDIAN, Idaho

Police in southwestern Idaho say two officers responding to a report of a drunk driver on Wednesday opened fire after the driver attempted to evade arrest and struck an officer with her vehicle.

Meridian police say 43-year-old Michele Green then fled the area but was forced to a stop after running over spike strips and an officer rammed her vehicle.

Police say they then discovered that Green had been shot in the arm. Police say Green was taken to an area hospital for treatment and then booked into the Ada County Jail.

She is facing charges of felony battery on a police officer, felony eluding a police officer, misdemeanor driving under the influence and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing. She's being held without bail.

It's not clear if Green has an attorney.

Police say the officer struck by Green’s vehicle was also taken to a hospital where the officer was treated and release.

