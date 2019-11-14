Idaho News

Amber Alert issued for 3 children Thursday in Montana. They were last headed to Idaho

Police have issued an Amber Alert for three Montana children believed to be with two non-custodial parents.

5-year-old Raelynn Demontigny, 3-year-old Lianna Demontigny and 1-year-old Tony Demontigny are believed to be with non-custodial parents Tony Demontigny and Ellaura Wright.

The Amber Alert said the suspects have a “history of drugs and violence.” They reportedly took the children from Great Falls, Montana, during the night.

Police are looking for a white Chevy Malibu with Montana plate 224730B and a Blue Chevy Tahoe with Montana plate 222599B.

Montana authorities say their phone last pinged in Salmon, Idaho. They believe both vehicles are traveling “as a caravan.”

Raelynn, 5, is described as a white girl with brown hair and blue eyes. She’s 3-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 39 pounds. Lianna, 3, is described as a white girl with blonde hair and brown eyes. She’s three feet tall and weighs 32 pounds. Tony, 1, is described as a white boy with blonde hair and brown eyes. He’s 2-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 29 pounds.

Tony Demontigny, 28, is described as a white man with blonde hair and brown eyes. He’s 5-feet-7-inches tall and 230 pounds. Ellaura Wright, 30, is a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-3-inches tall and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Cascade County Sheriff’s Office at 406-836-7380.

Profile Image of Nicole Blanchard
Nicole Blanchard
Nicole Blanchard is the Idaho Statesman’s outdoors reporter. She grew up in Idaho, graduated from Idaho State University and Northwestern University and frequents the trails around Boise as much as she can.
  Comments  