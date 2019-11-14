Amber Alert issued for 3 children Thursday in Montana. They were last headed to Idaho

Police have issued an Amber Alert for three Montana children believed to be with two non-custodial parents.

5-year-old Raelynn Demontigny, 3-year-old Lianna Demontigny and 1-year-old Tony Demontigny are believed to be with non-custodial parents Tony Demontigny and Ellaura Wright.

The Amber Alert said the suspects have a “history of drugs and violence.” They reportedly took the children from Great Falls, Montana, during the night.

Police are looking for a white Chevy Malibu with Montana plate 224730B and a Blue Chevy Tahoe with Montana plate 222599B.

Montana authorities say their phone last pinged in Salmon, Idaho. They believe both vehicles are traveling “as a caravan.”

Raelynn, 5, is described as a white girl with brown hair and blue eyes. She’s 3-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 39 pounds. Lianna, 3, is described as a white girl with blonde hair and brown eyes. She’s three feet tall and weighs 32 pounds. Tony, 1, is described as a white boy with blonde hair and brown eyes. He’s 2-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 29 pounds.

Tony Demontigny, 28, is described as a white man with blonde hair and brown eyes. He’s 5-feet-7-inches tall and 230 pounds. Ellaura Wright, 30, is a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-3-inches tall and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Cascade County Sheriff’s Office at 406-836-7380.