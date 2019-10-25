Police: Woman killed had BB gun that looked 9mm handgun

Authorities in southwestern Idaho say a woman pointed a BB gun that resembled a 9mm handgun at officers before two officers opened fire, killing her.

The Meridian Police Department on Thursday released the information from a multi-agency task force's investigation into the officer-involved shooting on Sunday that killed 33-year-old Amber Lea Dewitt of Caldwell.

Police also released photos of the light-blue BB gun and a similar-looking, light-green 9mm handgun for comparison.

The shooting happened after police responded to a report around 6 a.m. Sunday that a woman was acting suspiciously and knocking on doors in Boise.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police say they found Dewitt sitting in a vehicle, and she pointed a gun at them when they attempted to make contact.

Authorities say officers opened fire, and Dewitt was pronounced dead at the scene.