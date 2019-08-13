Small plane crash in north-central Idaho kills 2

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a small plane crash in north-central Idaho killed two people.

The Lewiston Tribune reported Tuesday that Carl and Joelle Lindros, both 83 and believed to be from Santa Barbara, California, were in the Lancair IV aircraft when it crashed near Kooskia, Idaho late Sunday morning. Officials think the couple was traveling from Montana to Sacramento at the time.

Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings says it's not yet known why the plane crashed, but it apparently burst into flames and was destroyed on impact. Giddings says the wreckage has made it hard for authorities to tell if there were any other people on board.

Giddings says officials are working with the couple's son in California to learn more. Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.