Girl rescued from lake dies; second body found after search

A young girl has died and a second person has been found dead following a boating accident on a central-Idaho lake.

A Saturday press release from the Custer County Sheriff confirmed the girl, who had earlier been transported to a hospital, has died, and that the body of a second person has been recovered from Redfish Lake.

The deaths followed an apparent boating accident Friday morning, when bystanders reported seeing an overturned kayak and finding a pair of men's boots on the shore. Bystanders pulled the young girl from the water, performing CPR before she was transported to a hospital.

Authorities say the girl was between 4 and 5 years old.

Authorities recovered the body of the adult after resuming their search Saturday.

Officials did not identify either victim.