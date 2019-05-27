56-year-old pedestrian killed in Twin Falls

The man killed after a vehicle hit him in the middle of the street in Twin Falls, Saturday evening, has been identified.

Idaho News reports that 56-year-old Frankie Godwin of Twin Falls is identified as the man killed in the accident.

According to the press release, the driver of the vehicle was heading southbound on Shoshone St. N when they collided with Godwin, who was standing in the middle of the roadway.

Godwin died at the scene.

The lanes were blocked for about two hours and 45 minutes.