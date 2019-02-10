Idaho snowboarder hit by SUV dies

Idaho State Police say a snowboarder who tried to jump a road outside a ski area boundary has died.
Police say 32-year-old Shea Hemlick was snowboarding outside the boundary of Bogus Basin Ski Resort Saturday when he attempted to jump over Bogus Basin Road.
An SUV going north on the road hit Hemlick, who was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Police say he died at the hospital.
