Teen driver hospitalized after he was ejected in rollover crash in Eagle

A teenager is expected to survive a rollover crash that occurred in Eagle on Tuesday morning, according to a spokesman for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
The boy was ejected in the crash, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. There were no passengers in the vehicle.
Paramedics were called to the crash at Floating Feather Road near Ballantyne Lane at about 10 a.m. Tuesday. They found a vehicle on its top, and the driver in the road.
Investigators determined that the driver was traveling east on Floating Feather, then it appears he had drifted to the north side of the road and hit a shallow ditch. The driver lost control, and the vehicle overturned.
“It’s unclear if the driver was wearing seatbelt at the time of the crash,” Patrick Orr, the sheriff’s office’s spokesman, told the Statesman. Local roads were snowy and icy after an overnight storm, but Orr said road conditions do not appear to have been a factor.
