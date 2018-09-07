Making house calls is a big part of social work in rural Idaho

Social worker Shawn Briley visits clients in their homes or wherever they can meet her in McCall, Donnelly and Cascade. Weather is a factor in rural Idaho and that keeps clients from visiting her office — so she often goes to them.
Semi-truck flips and catches fire along I-86

Idaho

East Idaho News reports, "Westbound lanes of Interstate 86 in American Falls are blocked due to a semi truck crash and fire... lanes are blocked between exit 44 (Ramsey Road) and exit 40." The video shown here was near the Seagull Bay exit.

Hear how scientists use music to track salmon

Environment

The sounds heard represent salmon in different rivers. The changing sounds allow the listener to visualize how the salmon are migrating. The red and green dots and blue arrow represent change in size with population, something you can hear as well.

