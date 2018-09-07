Making house calls is a big part of social work in rural Idaho
Social worker Shawn Briley visits clients in their homes or wherever they can meet her in McCall, Donnelly and Cascade. Weather is a factor in rural Idaho and that keeps clients from visiting her office — so she often goes to them.
Idaho company LCW Supercritical Technologies has developed a yarn-like material that can be used to effectively pull uranium for nuclear fuel and other heavy metals from seawater, turning nuclear power into a true renewable resource.
The Idaho State Historical Museum closed in August 2014. It’s scheduled to reopen Oct. 12, following an upgrade that added 18,000 square feet to the 30,000-square-foot building. A bid problem caused the project to take a year longer than planned.
East Idaho News reports, "Westbound lanes of Interstate 86 in American Falls are blocked due to a semi truck crash and fire... lanes are blocked between exit 44 (Ramsey Road) and exit 40." The video shown here was near the Seagull Bay exit.
The Meridian Police Department took on the nationwide 'lip sync challenge' singing Dierks Bentley's '5-1-5-0.' After posting their video to Facebook, The Meridian Police Department has now challenged other departments in the Treasure Valley.
In this past winter, Idaho beekeepers lost nearly 26 percent of their bees. With the help from local farmers, Whole Foods Market keeps bees on the roof of its downtown Boise location to raise public awareness about the issues bees are facing.
The sounds heard represent salmon in different rivers. The changing sounds allow the listener to visualize how the salmon are migrating. The red and green dots and blue arrow represent change in size with population, something you can hear as well.
Boise Police Chief Bill Bones was at the scene of the June 30, 2018, stabbing spree that left nine victims hospitalized soon after it occurred. The chief talked this week about that horrible night and his pride in the city of Boise.
Refugees and other Boiseans shocked by Saturday's knife attack on refugee children and adults responded quickly by organizing a rally. On Monday evening, hundreds gathered at City Hall for a vigil, bringing cards and bouquets of white flowers.