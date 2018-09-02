A new method allows scientists to pull uranium from seawater

Idaho company LCW Supercritical Technologies has developed a yarn-like material that can be used to effectively pull uranium for nuclear fuel and other heavy metals from seawater, turning nuclear power into a true renewable resource.
Semi-truck flips and catches fire along I-86

Idaho

East Idaho News reports, "Westbound lanes of Interstate 86 in American Falls are blocked due to a semi truck crash and fire... lanes are blocked between exit 44 (Ramsey Road) and exit 40." The video shown here was near the Seagull Bay exit.

Hear how scientists use music to track salmon

Environment

The sounds heard represent salmon in different rivers. The changing sounds allow the listener to visualize how the salmon are migrating. The red and green dots and blue arrow represent change in size with population, something you can hear as well.

Tornado touches down momentarily in Idaho

Weather

National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down north of Darlington in Butte County on Thursday, June 21. The tornado formed during a severe thunderstorm in the area between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. This video was taken from Highway 96.

