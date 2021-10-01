Franklin farmworker loses both her legs after getting pulled into dairy machinery

A fundraiser has been organized for a woman who had her legs caught in a pit auger. GoFundMe

A Franklin County farmworker has lost both legs after getting caught in some equipment at a dairy last week.

Her friends posted an update about the accident and are asking for help with her medical expenses.

“Teresa is a great girl that deserves to have a happy life. Please consider helping with whatever you can,” said the GoFundMe campaign organized by Samuel Cossio.

The woman was working at Bengen Farms near a pit auger used to feed cattle when she became trapped on Sept. 21.

Washington State Labor and Industries sent inspectors to the farm after the accident, an agency spokeswoman confirmed.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Teresa was working near the machinery when one of her legs got caught in the metal corkscrew. By the time employees were able to shut the machine off, both of her legs were entangled.

Franklin County Fire District 3 Chief Mike Harris told the Tri-City Herald it was one of the most complex industrial rescues his team has had to perform.

The hole is slightly wider than the metal auger so rescuers couldn’t simply reverse the direction of the machine without hurting her even more.

Instead, they pulled out the entire piece of equipment from the hole but cutting through the bottom of the auger to remove it while trying not to ignite the dry, powdery feed.

They were hampered by the remoteness of the farm and their need to work quickly to free her, said Harris at the time.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

After 45 minutes, they were able get her on a Life Flight emergency helicopter to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Her current condition was not immediately available Friday.

The GoFundMe campaign had raised nearly $11,000 by Friday. The goal was set at $50,000.

This story was originally published October 1, 2021 1:21 PM.