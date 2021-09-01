Update | Hanford workers ordered to ‘take cover’ near former plutonium processing plant

The roof of the defunct REDOX processing plant at Hanford was replaced in 2017 to protect the highly contaminated plant until it can be demolished. Courtesy Department of Energy

Workers in the 200 West Area at the center of the Hanford nuclear reservation were ordered to take cover about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Access to the site was restricted and the Rattlesnake Barricade secure entrance to the site was closed as a precaution.

No action is necessary for the public, according to the Department of Energy.

A take cover order was issued after two work crews at the REDOX facility in the 200 West Area noticed an unusual odor, said Hanford officials.

During a take cover alert, workers are told to go inside the nearest facility and close windows and doors.

As of 10:30 a.m. no radiation or chemical contamination above background levels had been detected. By about 11 a.m. some workers were being allowed to leave the buildings.

However, the investigation and monitoring of the area near the REDOX plant was continuing, with workers there told to continue to take cover. Workers between Camden and Beloit avenues and between 10th and 13th streets remained under the take cover order.

The two crews who reported the odors were doing work outside the REDOX plant.

One was operating well drilling equipment and the other were using equipment at ground level to scan for buried materials in preparation for planned excavation work.

Hanford was used to produce plutonium for the nation’s nuclear weapons program during World War II and the Cold War. Environmental cleanup is underway now. Courtesy Department of Energy

The huge REDOX, or Reduction-Oxidation, plant operated from 1952 through 1967 to chemically separate plutonium from irradiated uranium fuel rods. It is 470 feet long and 160 feet wide and processed about 24,000 tons of uranium fuel rods.

It remains highly contaminated with radioactive and other hazardous chemical waste.

The 580-square-mile Hanford site in Eastern Washington was used from World War II through the Cold War to produce about two-thirds of the plutonium for the nation’s nuclear weapons program.

Now about $2.5 billion a year is being spent by the Department of Energy on environmental cleanup there, including removal of contaminated buildings, digging up buried waste and contaminated soil and decontaminating ground water.