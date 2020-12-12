1 shot, 3 arrested after protesters clash in Olympia on state Capitol Campus

Supporters of President Donald Trump and antifa supporters clashed with state police, who used flash grenades and apparently tear gas used to break up disturbances on the state Capitol Campus in Olympia, Washington, on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

One person was shot and three arrested after two protest groups clashed near and on the state Capitol Campus in Olympia Saturday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol and Olympia police.

The suspect has been detained and the victim was transported to an area hospital by a private party, Sgt. Darren Wright said. Details about the suspect and victim were not immediately available.

The two groups — Antifa-style protesters and Proud Boy/Trump supporters — once again clashed near the Capitol Campus about 12:30 p.m., Olympia police Lt. Paul Lower said.

Police declared a riot and then issued orders to disperse the group, which moved them on to the campus itself.

The Antifa group numbered about 100 people, compared to half that number or less for the Trump supporters. Both groups then shifted closer to Sid Snyder Avenue when someone was reportedly shot, according to Wright.

During the initial conflict between the two groups, Olympia police arrested one person on suspicion of a weapons violation, a gross misdemeanor, in the area of Ninth Avenue and Columbia Street, Lower said.

And later, two more people were arrested on suspicion of felony assault in the area of Union Avenue and Capitol Way. Lower said one officer was hit with a baton-like object, while another was hit by a large piece of concrete.

About 100 law enforcement personnel were in the downtown area on Saturday after a similar protest happened on Dec. 5. Olympia police were assisted by Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies, the State Patrol and a SWAT vehicle.

Law enforcement frequently used flash bangs to keep the Antifa group from marching through downtown’s core.

Lower said there was a concerted effort on Saturday to keep both groups away to protect those shopping downtown. There will be a large presence of law enforcement downtown and on the city’s west side Saturday evening, he said.

