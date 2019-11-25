Tim Eyman formally announces bid for governor, plans to file paperwork later today

Anti-tax activist Tim Eyman poses for a photo with a sign from his original 1999 campaign for $30 car registration tabs, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, as he waved a sign for his current Initiative 976 on election day in Bellevue. Eyman on Monday formally announced his bid for governor. AP Photo

Fresh from statewide voters approving his Initiative 976, anti-tax activist Tim Eyman on Monday formally launched his campaign for governor in 2020 against Gov. Jay Inslee.

Rolling out his campaign slogan “One of us as governor,” Eyman said he was running as an independent because of legal challenges to his initiatives.

“Millions of voters have passed these common-sense initiatives only to have their decisions disrespected and outright ignored. ‘Why do I even vote?’ is a question that’s being asked far too often,” he said.

“Too many voters have no voice, no representation, no belief anymore that their vote counts. Right in front of our eyes is the destruction of democracy.”

On his campaign website, Eyman vowed that if elected, he would veto any tax increase. He used “Seattle” instead of Washington in referring to the Legislature and the Supreme Court.

“That means Seattle’s Legislature must override my veto which requires a two-thirds vote. I sponsored and voters passed four initiatives requiring that protection. But the Seattle Supreme Court took it away from us,” Eyman said.

He first said he would run Nov. 21 during the public comment part of the Sound Transit board of directors meeting. The microphone was cut off as Eyman spoke because the board chairman had notified people that they couldn’t engage in campaign activity.

Those who meet the definition of a political candidate must file a candidate registration within two weeks. He said he would file the paperwork later after his press conference.

That’s filed electronically with the Public Disclosure Commission. Monday’s event outside the Secretary of State’s office where Eyman built his name recognition as an initiative promoter over the past 20 years offered an opportunity for him to maximize media coverage. He spoke in front of five television cameras in the office’s lobby.

Eyman’s bid to unseat Inslee, who is seeking a third four-year term as governor, comes as he is embroiled in a campaign finance lawsuit about his work as an initiative promoter.

The lawsuit filed by Attorney General Bob Ferguson in 2017 against Eyman, the signature-gathering firm Citizen Solutions LLC and one of its owners, William Agazarm, accusing the firm and Agazarm of unlawfully concealing a $308,185 payment to Eyman.

In a Sept. 30 order, Judge James Dixon of Thurston County Superior Court ordered Citizen Solutions and Agazarm to pay more than $1 million for their role in deceiving donors by funneling campaign donations to Eyman for his personal use.

Last month, Dixon sanctioned Eyman and ruled that more than $766,000 given to him between February 2012 and July 2018 are contributions in support of ballot initiatives, not “gifts” from supporters as Eyman had claimed.

Eyman has denied any wrongdoing, saying Ferguson is bent on destroying him.