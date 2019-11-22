Home invasion shooting on Key Peninsula prompts pursuit that ended in Gig Harbor

A shooting on Key Peninsula early Friday led to a high-speed pursuit that ended in Gig Harbor with one person in custody and another on the run.

Just after 5 a.m., a home invasion robbery took place on 27th Street NW in Lakebay and a man was shot multiple times.

“We believe this was a targeted robbery,” Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

As two suspects fled in a Cadillac Escalade, spotted them on state Route 302 and gave chase. The pursuit reached 80 mph across the Purdy Spit and state Route 16 before entering Gig Harbor.

Deputies knew the suspects were armed and had just shot someone, so they decided to put spikes on the road to stop the vehicle before it reached more populated areas.

The Escalade was forced to stop near Forest Grove Apartments in Gig Harbor, 5402 35th Ave, after the tires popped and a patrol car deliberately rammed the SUV.

At least one of the suspects confronted the deputies and a deputy fired a single round, Troyer said.

The round struck a vehicle tire.

Nobody was injured.

One of the suspects was taken into custody and the other fled into the woods. A K9 track was done in the neighborhood for more than an hour, but the suspect was not found.

Goodman Middle School and Harbor Heights Elementary School were temporarily placed on lockdown while deputies searched for the suspect. The lockdowns have since been lifted.

The shooting victim is expected to survive.

Investigators were getting search warrants to check the Escalade for weapons.

A suspect was later arrested for warrants, and Troyer said it’s possible the second man was the person they were searching for immediately after the pursuit.