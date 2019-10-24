8 moving cars hit by nighttime BB shooter on Key Peninsula

Eight moving cars were hit by pellet fire on the Key Peninsula Highway Wednesday evening, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

No one was injured in the attacks. The Sheriff’s Department said it is looking for a suspect.

The shootings occurred around 7:15 p.m. between Home and Volunteer Park.

Sheriff’s investigators are unsure if the shooter was stationary or in a passing car.

“We got multiple descriptions of cars, and then some people didn’t see a car,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said. “There was no muzzle fire, and no bullets were found.”

Even though a pellet or BB gun was used, the shooter still could face charges including assault and reckless endangerment, Troyer said. Victims could have been injured by flying glass or crashed, he said.