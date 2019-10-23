Man who raped 15-year-old girl in Tacoma sentenced to prison. They met via Snapchat

A man convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl he met online has been sentenced.

A Pierce County jury convicted 29-year-old Antoine Joseph Perry of second-degree rape, second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment earlier this year.

Superior Court Judge Jerry Costello sentenced him to 13 years and five months to life in prison Friday, Oct. 18. The state’s Indeterminate Sentence Review Board will decide when or if he’s released.

Charging papers alleged Perry met the girl on Snapchat. After talking to her for four months, he showed up at her Tacoma house in the middle of the night with fast food Nov. 4, 2016.

He raped her in the car he was driving and choked her when she asked him to stop, she told police.

Perry started to drive off after the attack, and she screamed until he let her out. She called 911 and tried to look Perry up on Snapchat.

He’d already blocked her, the charging papers said.

Perry was also accused of raping two other teenagers in 2016.

Those charges were dismissed after prosecutors in Pierce and Thurston counties had trouble contacting the teenagers ahead of trial, according to court records.

In one of those cases, Perry allegedly raped an 18-year-old after threatening her with a gun in Tacoma. In the other case he allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in Olympia who he met on social media.