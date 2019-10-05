Northwest
83-year-old man dies after being hit by truck in Skyway
A man in his 80s was killed after he was hit by a vehicle in Skyway.
KIRO-TV reports the fatal crash happened in the 18000 block of Renton Avenue South on Friday night.
Investigators said the 83-year-old man was crossing the street when he was hit by a pickup truck.
He died at the scene.
The driver stopped and was cooperative with police.
Investigators said the man was not in a crosswalk.
Deputies said drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash.
