83-year-old man dies after being hit by truck in Skyway

The Associated Press

SKYWAY, Wash.

A man in his 80s was killed after he was hit by a vehicle in Skyway.

KIRO-TV reports the fatal crash happened in the 18000 block of Renton Avenue South on Friday night.

Investigators said the 83-year-old man was crossing the street when he was hit by a pickup truck.

He died at the scene.

The driver stopped and was cooperative with police.

Investigators said the man was not in a crosswalk.

Deputies said drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash.

