Northwest

A shooting in a car killed an 18-year-old man in Lakewood, police say

Washington state crimes by the numbers

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. By
Up Next
The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. By

Lakewood police are investigating a shooting Monday night that left an 18-year-old man dead.

Officers were called about 8 p.m. to a convenience store near 100th Street Southwest and Lakewood Drive Southwest.

They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Julllien Alan Scott Suzuki, of Tacoma.

Police said a man drive Suzuki to the convenience store after the shooting and waited for police to arrive.

Two unidentified men fled on foot.

Officers tried unsuccessfully to locate them with a K-9.

The shooting occurred in the vehicle but detectives have not released information about what actually happened or who shot Suzuki.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
  Comments  