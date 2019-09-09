Man killed with own knife near Tacoma park tried to run from attacker, records say

Tacoma Police investigate fatal stabbing near People’s Park Tacoma Police investigated a fatal stabbing near People's Park on Thursday. The scene stretched from South L street to MLK Way. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tacoma Police investigated a fatal stabbing near People's Park on Thursday. The scene stretched from South L street to MLK Way.

A man killed near a Tacoma park last week tried to run from his attacker but was knocked on the ground and beaten before being stabbed with his own knife, according to court documents.

Several people witnessed a fight Thursday between Jahleen Mitchell and David Henderson, which started in People’s Park just before 1 p.m. and ended in the intersection of South 10th and L streets.

Mitchell, 38, was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, where he died of a stab wound to the chest.

Pierce County prosecutors have charged Henderson, 40, with first-degree murder and second-degree murder.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He was arrested Saturday after a warrant was issued and is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon.

Charging papers give this account:

A witness said Mitchell and Henderson first argued inside the park and Mitchell was bleeding. The witness offered to go get help, but Mitchell left.

Surveillance video from a nearby buildings shows Mitchell walking through the park and Henderson and another man chasing after him, cutting him and surrounding him.

A security guard saw a large knife fall off Mitchell’s backpack and Henderson picked it up.

Mitchell tried to walk away, but Henderson allegedly swung the knife at him.

As Mitchell continued to try and backpedal, he tripped and fell to the ground.

Henderson stood over him and punched him in the face four times.

Mitchell rolled over in an attempt to get up, and Henderson stabbed him in the side.

One witness “reported that after the victim had been stabbed, the suspect stood over him and continued to hit him and swing the knife at him,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers. “The suspect then yelled, ‘Next time be careful about threatening a guy with a knife.’”

Mitchell ran down the street toward a nearby grocery store and Henderson briefly gave chase.

When Mitchell hunched over in pain and a witness came to help him, Henderson allegedly walked off.

The knife was found near the scene.

It was not clear what prompted the fight between the two men.