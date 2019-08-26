An accused burglar planned to steal from a business. Then his getaway truck was stolen

Watch this accused burglar run after a thief stealing his truck. A Kennewick burglary suspect gets a surprise when a bicyclist steals his getaway truck. The accused burglar is in jail. The car thief is on the run. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Kennewick burglary suspect gets a surprise when a bicyclist steals his getaway truck. The accused burglar is in jail. The car thief is on the run.

Kennewick police got two for one when they responded to a report of a pickup stolen Sunday morning in Kennewick.

Video of the theft showed that William A. Kelley, 42, parked his truck in the area of the 500 block of East Bruneau Street while he allegedly crossed the street to steal items from a nearby business.

While Kelley was gone, a man riding a 10-speed bike past the pickup noticed the keys on the front seat.

He tossed his bike in the back and took off as Kelley came running up.

Kelley was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

His pickup had not been found Monday.

It is 1992 Chevy pickup with a maroon canopy. The license plate number is B96531X.