Northwest
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Federal Way
A woman was killed in Federal Way Sunday night when a hit-and-run driver struck her vehicle, police said.
The victim has not been identified.
The collision took place about 9 p.m. near South 316th Street and Pacific Highway South.
Police said the hit-and-run driver was speeding south on Pacific Highway South when it hit the victim’s car, which was turning from the northbound lanes onto South 316th Street.
The hit-and-run driver fled the scene on foot.
No arrest has been made.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
