Elizabeth Warren’s Sunday town hall is moved to Seattle Center

Meet the Candidate: Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Warren is running for president on a sweeping progressive platform. Is she too far left to secure the nomination for the Democratic party? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Elizabeth Warren is running for president on a sweeping progressive platform. Is she too far left to secure the nomination for the Democratic party?

Elizabeth Warren’s Sunday campaign event in Seattle will now be held in a new location.

The event, previously scheduled for the WaMu Theater near CenturyLink Field, will now be held at the International Fountain at Seattle Center, the presidential candidate’s campaign said.

“To accommodate all of our guests, we’ll be moving the location of the town hall,” the campaign wrote.

Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, is running second or third among nearly two dozen Democratic candidates in polling averages. She will be the first top-tier Democratic candidate to hold a public campaign event in Seattle this year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The “Seattle Town Hall with Elizabeth Warren” is scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m. Tickets are not required, but the campaign says an RSVP is “strongly encouraged.”