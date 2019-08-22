Presidential bid over, Inslee announces his 2020 run will be for another term as governor

Jay Inslee: Can a climate change crusader become president? Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee joined a crowded race of Democratic candidates for the White House on March 1. Inslee is positioning himself as the only candidate to make defeating climate change the No. 1 priority. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee joined a crowded race of Democratic candidates for the White House on March 1. Inslee is positioning himself as the only candidate to make defeating climate change the No. 1 priority.

Washington state voters have not elected a Republican as governor since 1980, but GOP leaders said Thursday that Gov. Jay Inslee’s failed presidential bid gives them hope that they can deny him a third term next year.

A day after ending his nearly-six month race for the White House, Inslee made it official on Thursday that in 2020 he will seek a third four-year term as governor. If he wins, he would become the first governor to win a third term since Don Evans, a Republican who served from 1965 until 1977.

In an email to supporters the morning after ending his nearly-six month race for the White House, Inslee said: “I want to continue to stand with you in opposing Donald Trump and rejecting his hurtful and divisive agenda, while strengthening and enhancing Washington state’s role as a progressive beacon for the nation. Which is why I’m announcing today my intention to run for a third term as Washington’s governor.”

Rep. Drew Stokesbary, an Auburn Republican who is weighing a run for governor, said the state spending has ballooned under Inslee’s watch, he has proposed billions of dollars in taxes, and drug use and homelessness “has gotten really bad” in downtown Seattle.

“Jay has been more focused on running for President than solving the issues here at home,” Stokesbary said.

Washington voters have not elected a Republican as governor since 1980. John Spellman, a former King County Executive, did not win re-election in 1984.

So far, two Republicans have announced bids for governor, state Sen. Phil Fortunato and Republic Police Chief Loren Culp of eastern Washington.