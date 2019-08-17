Man dead, woman taken to hospital from crash in Everett

Police say the man who crashed a van on Boeing company property died from what appears to be a medical emergency.

Everett police Lt. Robert Goetz said the crash happened about 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Boeing's recreational facility.

The driver apparently lost control while driving the boxside van, hit two vehicles and then rammed into a fence, which dislodged from the fencepost and hit a woman standing near it.

She was taken to the hospital as a precaution with non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews attempted CPR on the man in the van but he died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.