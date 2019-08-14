2 men killed, 3 women injured in Tacoma shooting

Tire tracks remain at the intersection of East 38th Street and East Roosevelt Avenue in Tacoma near where a shooting occurred late Tuesday that left two men dead and three women injured.

Tacoma police are investigating after five people were shot late Tuesday, two fatally.

No one has been arrested.

Several people called 911 about 11:40 p.m. to report hearing gunshots in the 2100 block of East 38th Street.

Officers responded to the area and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also learned that three women and a man had been shot and were being taken to local hospitals in private vehicles.

The other man was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Neither man has been identified.

All the women were treated and expected to survive.

Detectives are unsure of what led up to the shooting and have not released many details.

The area near East 38th Street and Roosevelt is closed for the investigation.