In a first, woman will serve as speaker of Washington state House. She’s from Tacoma

For the first time in Washington state history, a woman will serve as speaker of the House of Representatives.

House Democrats on Wednesday elected Rep. Laurie Jinkins of Tacoma to the post. She will be speaker-designate until the entire chamber votes at the start of the 2020 legislative session in January.

Jinkins’ victory was announced after a two-hour, closed-door meeting at a hotel near the SeaTac Airport. She is chairwoman of the House Civil Rights & Judiciary Comittee.

Democrats control the House by a 57-41 margin.

The other candidates were Rep. Monica Stonier, the Vancouver Democrat who is majority leader; Rep. June Robinson, the Everett Democrat who is first vice chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee; and Rep. Gael Tarleton, the Seattle Democrat who is chairwoman of the House Finance Committee.

The election for a new speaker was the first in 20 years. Frank Chopp, the Seattle Democrat who was the longest-serving speaker in state history, stepped down shortly after this year’s legislative session. Chopp is remaining as a House member.

The speaker wields enormous power, from who serves as committee chairs to which bills reach the floor for a vote.

To win the speaker’s race, Jinkins had to get at a majority of House Democrats who were present. Voting was done by secret ballot.

About 29 percent of the 7,383 state legislators nationwide are women. Of the 5,411 House or Assembly seats, women hold 26 percent, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University in New Jersey. The number of women serving in state legislatures has more than quintupled since 1971, the center said.

Jinkins will become the eight female House or Assembly speaker in the nation.