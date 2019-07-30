Feds fail to make deadline. Hanford board ‘really frustrated’

Hanford Advisory Board activities scheduled for August have been canceled again. Courtesy Bechtel National

Hanford Advisory Board activities scheduled for August have been canceled after the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C., failed to approve appointments to the board.

Appointments have to be made every two years, and DOE also failed to meet its deadline for usually routine action in 2017. Then the delay lasted for three months into early October.

“I am really, really frustrated,” said Susan Leckband, board chairwoman. “There is a lot of important work now that should have citizens’ eyes on it.”

The board already had to cancel two of its five full board meetings set for fiscal 2019.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In December the planned meeting was canceled as a National Day of Mourning was declared in honor of former President George H.W. Bush. Then the meeting in February was canceled because of record snowfall.

Events canceled in the coming month include two regular committee meetings — one of which was scheduled for most of a day— and two phone-in committee meetings.

The next full board meeting is Sept. 18-19.