Hiker died while scrambling up a peak in national park

A hiker died last week while scrambling up a peak in Mount Rainier National Park.

The Tri-City Herald reports the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as 41-year-old Robert Michael Moll of Rowley, Massachusetts.

Moll was a journalist and the author. Moll was an editor and author of two books, "The Art of Dying" and "What Your Body Knows About God."

Park rangers were notified on July 19 that a man had fallen about 100 feet off Barrier Peak near Owyhigh Lake. A rescue team went to the peak and found Moll dead.

A helicopter airlifted him to the White River area, where he was turned over to medical examiners.

It was not immediately clear what caused Moll to fall.