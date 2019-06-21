Police: Man charged with sex abuse may have hurt others

Police say an Aurora, Oregon, man charged Wednesday with using social media apps to lure and sexually abuse young boys may have more victims.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a Washington County grand jury indicted 39-year-old Adam Michael Wallace on charges of sexual abuse of underage males and luring minors online.

Wallace, a registered sex offender, faces 19 new charges, and is also facing similar charges in Marion and Linn counties in Oregon and Cowlitz County, Washington.

Wallace is currently in Marion County Jail on similar charges. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says Wallace sometimes goes by "Michael."

They say he often posed as a younger person when he contacted boys, and then would meet them in person and promise to buy them gifts before sexually abusing them.